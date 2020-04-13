Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police received a report of an altercation at about 22:20 BST on Saturday

A 49-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the sudden death of a man in Armagh has been released on bail.

Police say they received a report of an altercation in the Ballinahone Close area at about 22:15 BST on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground. He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead shortly after.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Police said the 49-year-old was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers appealed for anyone who was in the area of Ballinahone Close at the time and who witnessed some form of altercation to get in touch.