Cash-in-transit workers robbed at knifepoint
Two cash-in-transit employees have been robbed at knifepoint in separate incidents in Belfast.
Police believe both incidents are linked.
The first robbery happened outside a supermarket on Kennedy Way shortly after 10:10 BST on Saturday.
A man in his late 20s stole a cash box from the worker, but dropped it before he was driven away from the scene in a white Peugeot 208.
A getaway car with the same description was also used in the second robbery, which happened a short time later outside a shop on the Glen Road.
This time, the suspect escaped with a cash box towards the Monagh bypass.
A PSNI detective sergeant said officers were "investigating a link between these incidents" and appealed to witnesses who have mobile phone footage or dash cam recordings to contact them.