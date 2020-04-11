Cash-in-transit workers robbed at knifepoint

Two cash-in-transit employees have been robbed at knifepoint in separate incidents in Belfast.

Police believe both incidents are linked.

The first robbery happened outside a supermarket on Kennedy Way shortly after 10:10 BST on Saturday.

A man in his late 20s stole a cash box from the worker, but dropped it before he was driven away from the scene in a white Peugeot 208.

A getaway car with the same description was also used in the second robbery, which happened a short time later outside a shop on the Glen Road.

This time, the suspect escaped with a cash box towards the Monagh bypass.

A PSNI detective sergeant said officers were "investigating a link between these incidents" and appealed to witnesses who have mobile phone footage or dash cam recordings to contact them.