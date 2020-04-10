Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An email sent to firms said the earliest date to expect payment is 22 April

Small manufacturing firms in Northern Ireland will now qualify for a £10,000 coronavirus support grant.

Companies which had previously applied to the scheme received an email on Friday evening confirming their eligibility.

The issue was discussed by ministers of the Northern Ireland Executive earlier on Friday.

They were deciding how to allocate an additional £40m in business support to companies in NI.

The grant was originally being paid to firms that qualify for small business rates relief.

Those are businesses which operate from premises with a rateable value of less than £15,000.

However, small manufacturing firms did not qualify because they are covered by a different rates relief known as industrial derating.

The email sent on Friday said: ‘It has now been confirmed that the £10,000 grant scheme has been extended to include businesses with a rateable value below £15,000 who currently benefit from industrial derating.’

It adds that the earliest date to expect payment will be 22 April.