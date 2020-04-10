Image copyright PA Media

Another 10 people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland is now 92.

The Public Health Agency says 951 individuals have been tested in the past 24 hours.

A further 112 people have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in NI to 1,589. As of Thursday, 7,978 people had died with the virus across the UK.

Northern Ireland's latest figures bring the total number of people tested for coronavirus to 11,006.

Belfast has the highest number of confirmed cases, with 514, followed by Lisburn and Castlereagh where there are 181.

The median age of those who have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland is 81.

As the lockdown nears the end of its third week, the PSNI vowed to increase patrols and said officers were likely to impose spot fines on those breaking social distancing rules.

On Friday, Gardaí (Irish police) set up more than 1,000 checkpoints across the Republic of Ireland in a bid to stop people travelling to holiday homes and coastal locations over the Easter weekend.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland

As of Thursday night, the number of confirmed Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland was 263.