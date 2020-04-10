Image caption Robbie Lawlor was shot outside a house in Etna Drive in Ardoyne on Saturday

Police are appealing for information about a white Volkswagen in connection with the murder of a Dublin man in Belfast on Saturday.

Robbie Lawlor, 36, was shot dead at a house in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area at around 11:50 BST.

Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery said it was a "horrific and callous murder, carried out in close range and in broad daylight".

He thanked those who had come forward with information so far.

Mr Lawlor had been a suspect in the abduction and murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January.

It is believed Mr Lawlor was a leading figure in a feuding criminal gang.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the murder on Wednesday.

In their latest appeal, the police said they are interested in a white Volkswagen Scirocco, with the registration YLZ 7052.

It was discovered in nearby Kingston Court, and was parked in Estoril Park, in Ardoyne, the day before the murder, Friday 3 April, at 10:00.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The police are appealing for information on this car that was seen in Ardyone the day before the murder

The car was stolen in the Republic of Ireland on 30 January.

Anyone who saw or witnessed the car between 31 March in Estoril Park, up to the point when it was burnt out at midday on 3 April in Kingston Court, are asked to get in touch with the police.

Det Ch Insp Montgomery also appealed to any drivers or taxi drivers who may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.

"I am still keen to hear from anyone who saw this car and its occupants either before 11:50 BST on Saturday 4 April or after the murder had taken place," he said.

"At this stage, I believe that a single gunman was involved in the killing, firing multiple shots at the victim and striking him a number of times.

"The murder weapon has not yet been recovered. These dangerous people have no place in our society and need to be brought to justice for what they did."

The public are urged to come forward and contact the police, and are also able to upload footage directly to the PSNI's website.