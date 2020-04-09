Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stephen Martin

A former senior PSNI officer, Stephen Martin, has said he will not pursue legal action against his old employer.

He had been considering a case after concerns were raised about the recruitment process for the post of deputy chief constable.

Mr Martin retired when he failed to make the interview shortlist.

In a statement he said he reached the decision after considering “the negative and personal toll” a case would take.

He added: “Also, taking legal action against my former employer of 34 years would not sit comfortably with me.”

Before leaving the PSNI in January, Mr Martin had been acting as deputy chief constable in a temporary capacity.

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers stood down from the Policing Board interview panel after questioning its fairness.