Image caption The Balmoral MoT centre will open for drive-through Covid-19 testing on Tuesday

All DVA test centres in Northern Ireland are to become Covid-19 testing sites, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said.

She was speaking ahead of the start of testing on Tuesday at the Balmoral MoT centre, off Boucher Road in Belfast.

It joins the SSE Arena to become the city's second drive-through coronavirus testing service.

The total number of NI deaths in the Covid-19 outbreak has reached 70, with seven more deaths recorded on Monday.

A special Stormont Covid committee is due to meet for the first time later.

On Monday evening, First Minister Arlene Foster and Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar sent best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was moved into intensive care.

The SSE Arena, which normally hosts concerts and sporting events, began operating as an NHS staff testing site at the weekend.

Some 170 healthcare workers were tested there on Monday, with some getting their results back in the afternoon.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: "Through use of our MoT centres, we are delighted to be able to support the health minister and play our part in helping to rapidly increase testing to help save lives.

"Testing is a vital component in our effort to fight back against Covid-19 - and I'm delighted I can play my part."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Testing got under way at the SSE Arena in Belfast at the weekend

MoTs at the centres have been suspended while the pandemic continues.

The surge of the virus is expected to arrive in Northern Ireland between 6 and 20 April.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he was aware that a number of healthcare staff who were in isolation were keen to "return to work as soon as possible to support colleagues at this critical time".

"I understand that it has been a frustrating and worrying time for those staff who have displayed symptoms of Covid-19, or those whose family members have symptoms.

"The rapid expansion of testing capacity has been a key priority and we have been working with the Public Health Agency and HSC Trust colleagues to significantly increase the number of healthcare workers who can access testing for Covid-19."

On Monday, the Public Health Agency said a further 69 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 1,158.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK reached 5,373 - an increase of 439 in a day, with 51,608 confirmed cases.

There have been 174 coronavirus-linked deaths in the Republic of Ireland, where there are 5,364 confirmed cases.

Image caption Tents were erected in the car park of the SSE Arena where a drive-through facility is operational

The first and deputy first ministers have stressed that this is a "critical fortnight" for Northern Ireland.

They urged people not to relax their guard and to continue to follow strict social distancing guidelines over the Easter break.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey said the new ad-hoc Covid-19 committee would meet in the Assembly chamber on Tuesday afternoon.

The first and deputy first ministers and the agriculture minister are expected to make statements.

Mr Maskey said the committee was an important way for assembly scrutiny of ministers to continue "in a different, but less rigorous way, in these challenging times".

In other developments: