Image caption Belfast International Airport says it has been working to underline its critical role with the government

Northern Ireland’s three airports have been in discussions with the Department for Transport about their continued operations, BBC News NI understands.

Sources close to the talks have said critical decisions will need to be made in a matter of days.

Airlines have grounded the majority of flights due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently only two commercial flights are operating between Northern Ireland and London.

On Monday, Economy Minister Diane Dodds spoke to Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps about the issue.

“I had an important conversation on air connectivity. I impressed on them the essential role of Northern Ireland’s three airports, not only during this crisis, but also when we emerge from it," Mrs Dodds said.

“Strong airport connectivity with Great Britain has never been more vital for our economy and, therefore, it remains a top priority for me.”

Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith tweeted on Monday that it was vital the airports stayed open, adding the NI Executive and Department for Transport needed to “resolve this in the coming hours".

The Freight Transport Association, which has been involved in talks with the Department for Transport, said it had outlined the "economic importance" of Belfast International Airport because of its status as an air freight hub.

“It brings in post, parcels and other essential goods for Northern Ireland.”

In a statement, the airport said it had been working with all levels of government to underline its critical role.

“By remaining fully open and operational 24/7 our teams are engaged in the transportation and facilitation of essential cargo and medical flights to keep Northern Ireland supplied around the clock.”

BBC News NI understands Belfast City Airport needs in the region of £1m per month, while City of Derry Airport’s monthly overheads are approximately £350,000 per month.

That is according to a letter sent to the aviation minister by MP Colum Eastwood, which asked the government to “urgently provide emergency funding for the airport to ensure its long-term viability".

Those familiar with the talks expressed concerns about how a potential temporary closure of any airport would affect the introduction of future routes.

The collapse of Flybe last month resulted in Belfast City Airport losing the majority of the routes it offers, but it is understood positive discussions with other carriers have been ongoing.

In a statement, the UK government said the aviation industry could avail of economic relief measures it had announced to date but also that it "remains open to discussions on further cross-sector measures the industry may suggest".

"Any company can approach the UK government as a last resort if, after the comprehensive package we've put in place and considering all other options, it is still in difficulty."