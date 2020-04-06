Image copyright PA Media Image caption Health Minister Robin Swann

A man has been arrested after "threatening and offensive comments" were made against Robin Swann.

The comments about the health minister were posted on social media on Friday.

A 26-year-old was arrested in Ballymena, County Antrim, on Sunday, on suspicion of improper use of telecommunications causing anxiety.

He has subsequently been released on bail pending further inquiries and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Steve Aiken described the threats received by his party colleague as a “disgusting attack on someone who is doing their very best for everybody in Northern Ireland”.

“We cannot allow this kind of thing to happen,” Steve Aiken told the BBC's Nolan Show.

"It’s not just an attack on Robin, it’s an attack on our whole system, it’s an attack on our health service, it’s an attack on our healthcare.

“The fact it has sectarian overtones just shows how important it is for all political leaders to come out right now and condemn this.”