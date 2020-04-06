Image caption Robbie Lawlor was 36 and from Dublin

One of four people arrested over the murder of a Dublin man in north Belfast on Saturday has been released unconditionally.

Robbie Lawlor, 36, was shot multiple times outside a house on Etna Drive in Ardoyne at about 11:50 BST.

He was a suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old in County Louth in January and it is understood that he was a senior figure in a feuding criminal gang.

A 27-year-old man was released after being arrested along with three others.

Two other men, aged 33 and 30, and a 17-year-old male remain in custody.

On Sunday evening, PSNI Det Supt Jason Murphy said the murder weapon had not yet been recovered, although two properties, one in west Belfast and one in Crumlin, were searched.

Mr Murphy said he did not believe Mr Lawlor was in Ardoyne on Saturday "by accident".