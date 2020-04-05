Image copyright RTE Image caption The cash machines were stolen in Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday

Two men have been charged in relation to the theft of cash machines in the Republic of Ireland.

The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in Crossmaglen on Saturday after two ATMs were stolen from banks on Dundalk's Main Street at about 03:15 BST.

It followed a cross-border pursuit by the PSNI and Gardaí (Irish police).

Officers later recovered the two cash machines in Forkhill, County Armagh.

The men are charged with handling and possession of stolen property at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 57-year-old man, who was also arrested on Saturday, was released unconditionally on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí said that tactics were used to "hinder" their response to the thefts, including two cars being set alight outside Dundalk police station and plant machinery and other vehicles travelling in convoy in the area at the same time.

A Volkswagen Amorak SUV and a 2014-registered red Mercedes saloon car left the scene with the two cash machines in a trailer.

Two Garda cars were slightly damaged in the pursuit, which also involved the Garda Air Support helicopter and Garda Armed Support Unit.

PSNI Det Chief Insp Julie Mullan said the trailer was then discarded, with the two cash machines, in the Mullaghbawn area of County Armagh.

The men were then located in a property in Crossmaglen.