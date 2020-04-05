Image copyright Reuters

Seven more people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 63.

There are currently 1,089 positive cases, a rise of 91 since Saturday.

Figures released by the Public Health Agency on Sunday said 452 tests had been carried out on Saturday.

In Northern Ireland, 8,486 people have been tested for coronavirus. Testing of healthcare staff began at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.

The drive-through facility has been set up in the arena's car park, five days after similar testing centres opened in England.

Image caption On Saturday, there was a steady stream of NHS workers going into the first Covid-19 test centre for NHS staff in NI

Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland must arrange an appointment before they arrive at the testing centre as those who do not have an appointment will be turned away.

Kits from the Northern Ireland-based diagnostic company Randox will be used for testing.

The initiative was set up by the Public Health Agency with input from staff from Northern Ireland's health and social care trusts.

The Department of Health said the new centre "complements work undertaken by trusts to scale up their own testing capabilities".

Many NHS workers across the UK had expressed frustration over a lack of access to testing, complaining that they had to take time off work to self-isolate without knowing if they had contracted Covid-19 or not.