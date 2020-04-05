Image copyright RTE Image caption The ATMs were stolen from Dundalk on Saturday

A 57-year-old man arrested in County Armagh after cash machines were stolen in the Republic of Ireland has been released unconditionally.

He was one of three men detained in Crossmaglen following the thefts of two ATMs in Dundalk on Saturday.

Two other men, aged 24 and 29, remain in custody.

Their arrests followed a cross-border pursuit by the PSNI and Gardaí (Irish police).

PSNI officers later recovered the two cash machines in Forkhill, County Armagh.

Cars set alight

They were stolen from two banks on Dundalk's Main Street at about 03:15 BST on Saturday.

Gardaí said that tactics were used to "hinder" their response to the thefts, including two cars being set alight outside Dundalk police station and plant machinery and other vehicles travelling in convoy in the area at the same time.

A Volkswagen Amorak SUV and a 2014-registered red Mercedes saloon car left the scene with the two cash machine in a trailer.

Two Garda cars were slightly damaged in the pursuit, which also involved the Garda Air Support helicopter and Garda Armed Support Unit.

PSNI Det Chief Insp Julie Mullan said the trailer was then discarded, with the two cash machines, in the Mullaghbawn area of County Armagh.

The men were then located in a property in Crossmaglen.