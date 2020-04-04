Eight more coronavirus-linked deaths in NI

Image copyright PAcemaker

Eight more people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 56.

There are currently 998 positive cases, a rise of 94 since Friday.

The Department of Health said 8,034 tests have now been carried out here.

A surge in cases is expected between 6 April and 20 April.

Testing of healthcare staff began at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.

Kits from the Northern Ireland-based diagnostic company Randox will be used for testing.

Across the United Kingdom, 4,313 people with the virus have now died, with 708 deaths reported on Saturday. There are 41,903 confirmed cases.

In the Republic of Ireland, as of Friday, 120 people had died with coronavirus.