Image caption It is understood a car found burnt out nearby was used in the attack

A man has been shot dead in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.

It happened on Saturday morning outside a house on Etna Drive.

BBC News NI's Kelly Bonner, who is at the scene, said the man was shot in the front garden of the property and a neighbour tried to save his life.

It is believed a burnt out car found nearby was used in the attack.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the killing had caused "immense shock".

"It’s hard to describe how traumatic this has been for people who were going about their business," he said.

“Those responsible for this barbaric crime have no support here."

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly also condemned the shooting.

“At a time when all frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19, this just adds to the suffering unfortunately being experienced by local people at this time," he said.

Police remain at the scene.