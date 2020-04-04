Ram raiders rob Belfast city centre clothing shop

Image copyright Pacemasker

Burglars driving a stolen car rammed the front door of a clothing shop in Belfast city centre overnight.

They reversed the car, smashing their way in, then grabbed armfuls of clothes from S D Kells shop in Bedford Street early on Saturday morning, 4 April.

The burglars threw the clothing in the boot of the car before escaping.

The car had been stolen from Newtownabbey on Friday. It was recovered in St Peter's Court.

Police are appealing for information.