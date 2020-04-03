Image caption Michelle O'Neill said more tests needed to be carried out

NI's deputy first minister has said the health minister is acting too slowly in key areas such as testing and providing protective equipment to health staff battling the coronavirus crisis.

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill accused the UUP's Robin Swann of "slavishly following the Boris Johnson model".

But UUP leader Steve Aiken said Ms O'Neill was trying to exploit the crisis for political gain.

A total of 36 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

Nearly 7,000 tests have confirmed 774 cases across NI, with 85 new cases confirmed on Thursday - a 12% day-on-day rise - prompting calls for testing to be ramped up.

In the UK, 2,921 people (out of nearly 34,000 who tested positive) have died, while there have been 98 fatalities and 3,849 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland.

There are now more than one million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with estimates suggesting more than 50,000 people have died.

'Slavishly following' Johnson

While Ms O'Neill said she was committed to working with Mr Swann, she said the rate of testing in Northern Ireland - some 500 people out of a targeted 1,100 - was well below the required rate.

"Slavishly following the [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson model, which has been too slow to act, means we are not as prepared as we could be," Mrs O'Neill told BBC NI's The View.

"I have made these arguments privately and I feel it's my moral duty, given the severity of the situation we are dealing with, that I have to say those things when I think they are not right.

Ms O'Neill said her stance was not about party politics, but saving lives, and insisted the executive was "working together" to address the issues.

"This is about what is the best advice - the World Health Organisation has very clearly said: 'Test, test test.'

Mr Aiken said the deputy first minister's comments were "regrettable but not unexpected".

"It is regrettable but not unexpected that the deputy first minister and Sinn Féin continue to seek to gain political advantage rather than joining together with the rest of the executive's political parties to do what is best for us all," he said.

Power-sharing at Stormont was restored in January, after a deal reached by the biggest unionist party, the DUP, and biggest nationalist party Sinn Féin, to end three years without a devolved government.

More kit required

Ms O'Neill also said more must be done to provide personal protection equipment (PPE) to front-line healthcare workers.

On Thursday, Royal College of Nursing Director Pat Cullen said nurses were concerned at the lack of equipment and the transfer of testing kits from Northern Ireland to Great Britain.

Dr John Porteous, who works at a nine-doctor practice in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, with more than 14,000 patients, said his surgery had received just 12 PPE packs a few weeks ago, and a further 12 packs last week.

Health staff "need to know more is coming", he added.

One social worker, who spoke anonymously to BBC News NI, said his colleagues needed 100 times more protective kit, adding that many were self-isolating, and one entire team had tested positive for Covid-19.

"We are dealing with intense domestic situations, and we just do not have the PPE to deal with those situations," he said.

"You are asking staff to risk themselves or buy their own.

Mr Swann had insisted both testing and PPE were key priorities for his department, but added there was no "quick fix".

"The situation with PPE supply has been made more challenging by the fact that supply routes from China, a leading global provider, were closed until recently," said Mr Swann on Thursday.

Second surge?

NI health officials have said they expect to hit the peak number of cases between 6 and 20 April, with an anticipated 3,000 deaths in a 20-week "first wave" of the coronavirus pandemic.

Expert modelling suggests 180 patients will need ventilation; Northern Ireland currently has 165 ventilators, more have been ordered and 650 units capable of providing respiratory support are also being procured.

For patients with the worst effects of the infection, a ventilator offers the best chance of survival.

Expert modelling also indicated there could be second wave later in 2020 in the absence of a vaccine or sufficient population immunity.

In other developments: