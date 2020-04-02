Larne: Man charged with murder of 82-year-old woman
- 2 April 2020
A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman in Larne, County Antrim.
The body of the 82-year-old was found in Dromaine Drive on Monday evening.
Police said a post-mortem examination was carried out and the death is now being treated as murder.
The name of the woman who died has not been released.
The accused is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates' Court on Friday.