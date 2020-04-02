Image copyright PA Media

Another six people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland is now 36.

The Public Health Agency says there have been 449 tests carried out for the virus in the past 24 hours.

A further 85 people have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases here to 774 - a 12% rise. In the UK, 2,921 people (out of nearly 34,000 who tested positive) have died.

Health officials have said they expect to hit the peak number of cases between 6 and 20 April.

Belfast City Hospital is being transformed into Northern Ireland's first Nightingale hospital as part of the Department of Health's latest surge plans.

It will become a 230-bed unit for critically ill patients, staffed by a team drawn from across Northern Ireland.