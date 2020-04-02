Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: Six more people die with Covid-19

  • 2 April 2020
Coronavirus COVID-19 swabs from patients are kept in a plastic sealed tub as lab technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in the microbiology laboratory inside the Specialist Virology Centre at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff

Another six people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland is now 36.

The Public Health Agency says there have been 449 tests carried out for the virus in the past 24 hours.

A further 85 people have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases here to 774 - a 12% rise. In the UK, 2,921 people (out of nearly 34,000 who tested positive) have died.

Health officials have said they expect to hit the peak number of cases between 6 and 20 April.

Belfast City Hospital is being transformed into Northern Ireland's first Nightingale hospital as part of the Department of Health's latest surge plans.

It will become a 230-bed unit for critically ill patients, staffed by a team drawn from across Northern Ireland.

