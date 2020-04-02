Image copyright PA Media Image caption The distinctive tower block will become a 230-bed unit staffed by a team drawn from across Northern Ireland

Belfast City Hospital's tower block is being transformed into Northern Ireland's first Nightingale hospital.

The facilities are being established around the UK to deal with the expected surge in coronavirus patients.

The distinctive tower block will become a 230-bed unit staffed by a team drawn from across Northern Ireland.

The surge plans set out by the Department of Health also include further critical-care capacity at Altnagelvin and the Ulster Hospital.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed 30 people who were diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland have died so far.

Health officials expect to hit the peak number of cases between April 6 and 20.

Alteration work is already under way at the City's tower block and some non-coronavirus patients will have to be moved.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he recognised the challenges these emergency arrangements would present for staff, with new ways of working and in many cases a new workplace location.

"I am determined we will do everything possible to support them and their colleagues across health and social care as they take on the many challenges that Covid-19 bring," he said.

"We owe them all a debt that can never be repaid."

At present the Mater Hospital in north Belfast is taking the city's coronavirus patients.

Eikon Centre

On Wednesday, First Minister Arlene Foster revealed that a Nightingale hospital could be based at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Balmoral Park.

This would have followed the model in England, with London's temporary hospital being set up from scratch in the city's ExCeL Centre.

The Department of Health said it was continuing to assess the potential of the Eikon Centre as a second Nightingale facility to further increase bed capacity later this year in preparation for a possible second wave.

Image copyright AFP Image caption For patients with the worst effects of the infection, a ventilator offers the best chance of survival

On Wednesday, officials warned Northern Ireland could see 3,000 deaths in a "first wave" of the coronavirus pandemic over 20 weeks.

Expert modelling also indicated there could be second wave later in 2020 in the absence of a vaccine or sufficient population immunity.

Based on local data, the model sets out a "reasonable worst-case scenario", which assumes a two-thirds reduction in contacts due to social distancing and 70% of those with symptoms self-isolating.

Under these circumstances, the study suggests the peak hospital admissions would be around 500 per week.

It also indicates that 180 patients would need ventilation.

Ventilators

Northern Ireland has 165 ventilators available and Health Minister Robin Swann told BBC Newsline that 22 were currently in use for Covid-19 patients.

Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride said there was a further batch of the machines expected from a UK allocation, while more had been ordered from a company in Galway.

A further 650 units capable of providing respiratory support are also being procured.

For patients with the worst effects of the infection, a ventilator offers the best chance of survival.

So far 30 people of 689 who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died.

The latest figures from the Republic of Ireland reveal a further 14 patients have died, bringing the total number of deaths there to 85.

In the UK, 2,352 people (out of nearly 30,000 who tested positive) are known to have died.

Meanwhile, it is understood an MoT test centre and Belfast's SSE Arena are to be re-purposed as coronavirus test centres.