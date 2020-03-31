Image copyright Getty Images

Six more people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 28.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said another 53 cases had been confirmed, meaning the total is now 586.

Full UK figures for Tuesday have not yet been released, with the Republic of Ireland figures also due later.

It is the joint-highest number of deaths in Northern Ireland in a 24-hour period, with six deaths also announced on Sunday.

In total 5,885 tests have been carried out in Northern Ireland, with the vast majority negative.

The new figures also showed most cases in Northern Ireland are in the Belfast area.

The most recent statistics from the Republic of Ireland, published on Monday, showed there were 54 Covid-19-related deaths in the country, with 2,910 confirmed cases.

Image caption The vast majority of cases are in Belfast and surrounding districts

There has been a sharp decrease in the coronavirus daily growth rates there, down from 33% at the start of the crisis to 15%, the latest figures show.

But medical authorities are warning it is too early to be complacent.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the Northern Ireland Executive had so far received an additional £912m to deal with the coronavirus crisis.