Image copyright Pacemaker

Opinion is divided among Stormont ministers on how to tackle the coronavirius crisis, but it is not an "orange and green issue", Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said.

Ms O'Neill said it was no secret there was a "diversity of views".

But she said this was a "difference in emphasis" and that ministers were united in their goal to save lives.

She was speaking with First Minister Arlene Foster at the Stormont daily briefing.

Mrs Foster said there was a "unity of purpose to flatten the curve of this infection".

Last week, different views emerged from Sinn Féin and the DUP about the closure of non-essential businesses, with Ms O'Neill calling for them all to close.

Later that evening on the BBC’s The View programme, Mrs Foster said some businesses should be able to remain open if able to maintain social distancing.

“There is a difference of emphasis for sure.” said Mrs Foster on Monday, adding there were “five parties around the executive table” so different views were to be expected.

“We all have a unity of purpose, and the unity of purpose is to flatten the curve of this infection so that less people have to be hospitalised,” she said.

Ms O’Neill extended her sympathies “to those families who are bereaved at this time” and highlighted the difficulty for those who could not attend the funerals of their loved ones.

“Their pain is also compounded by the fact they’re not being able to grieve in the way in which they normally would,” she said.

“Unfortunately this is real life for us all now and the actions of each and every one of us matters.”