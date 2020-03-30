Image caption Prosecutors said the ambulance had to be taken out of service after the incident, despite the current high need due to coronavirus

A 38-year-old man who urinated in an ambulance, resulting in it being taken out of service to be deep cleaned, has avoided prison.

Remigijus Jagela, a Lithuanian national of no fixed abode, admitted a charge of criminal damage at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The defendant received a 10-month suspended sentence.

The judge warned Jagela that behaviour like that will not be tolerated during the Covid-19 crisis.

The court heard that the ambulance was called to an address in Newtownabbey to provide assistance to him on Saturday.

Prosecutors said Jagela had been too intoxicated to walk at the time.

But, after being placed in the vehicle, he spat on it and urinated over a seat, the court heard.

Laid-off chef 'extremely sorry'

A prosecuting lawyer confirmed the ambulance then had to be removed from service for a period to undergo a deep clean.

"This is serious at this time when ambulances are required," she said.

Jagela's solicitor said he had urinated because he was unable to hold it in any longer.

"He accepts he was drunk, he's ashamed of his behaviour and extremely sorry," she added.

The court heard Jagela worked as a chef until being laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Suspending the 10-month jail term for a year, the judge emphasised the seriousness of the offence.

"This sort of behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated, particularly in the current situation," he said.