Image copyright Mark McClurg Image caption Mark McClurg said he felt he was drowning

A County Down pastor who was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus has been allowed to return home.

Mark McClurg, of Newtownards Elim Church, thanked staff as he left the Ulster Hospital after overcoming the virus.

“I just want to thank the thousands of doctors and nurses across the NHS for saving our lives,” he said.

The 40-year-old father-of-three, who has no underlying health conditions, said he thought he was going to die.

Skip Twitter post by @Mark_McClurg I have some amazing news. I’m leaving the Ulster Hospital. I want to thank everyone for their prayers. I want to thank the staff at the Ulster Hospital for saving my life. I looking forward to enjoying life. Overcome #Coronavirus. Be kind. Jesus is my healer. Please retweet this pic.twitter.com/m3Lhq9Gsk2 — Mark McClurg (@Mark_McClurg) March 29, 2020 Report

“I thought this was it, I thought I was going to die,” he told BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show.

At least 21 people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, where there are currently 410 confirmed cases.

'Like trying to breathe underwater'

Mr McClurg first developed symptoms at home two weeks ago after having difficulty breathing, despite not having a cough.

“I came upstairs and my wife was putting the children to bed and I said to Claire: ‘I can’t breathe.’

“I contacted one of my community nurses and told her about my symptoms; she told me to go to A&E.

"I was taken into triage and they took my vitals and saw my oxygen was low.

“My temperature was over 38 and growing. I was swab tested and the first test came back negative.”

He described the symptoms of the virus as “like trying to breathe under water, it’s like you’re gasping.”

“By Saturday I had no more energy. The doctor had to put a tube in to sedate me.

“I didn’t feel I had any lung capacity to breathe.

“It’s like you’re running a marathon, you’re out of breath and you’re knackered.

He said he phoned his wife and told her: “Claire, I think I’m going to die here.

“The coronavirus consumes your lungs and it sucks the life out of you.

“Every time you see someone dying from coronavirus, they’re dying alone.

“They've got nobody, it’s heartbreaking. No one’s holding their hand or saying goodbye.

“It’s cruel. It just breaks you."

Mr McClurg emphasised the importance of adhering to social distancing measures.

“We need to get a message out," he said. "If you end up in ICU with coronavirus you will struggle to breathe.

“I shouldn’t be here. I saw the faces of the nurses and doctors in the ICU.

"They’ve come to terms with the fact that at some stage they’re going to get coronavirus.

“People going into the ICU are dying now. If we don’t keep six feet apart we’re going to end up six feet under."

New powers to enforce guidelines on staying at home and businesses staying closed have come into force in NI.

The regulations were published on Saturday and include the ability to force businesses to shut and crack down on people who leave their homes without a "reasonable excuse", which includes:

Obtaining basic necessities, including food and medical supplies

Taking exercise either alone or with other members of your household

Seeking medical assistance

Providing care or assistance to a vulnerable person, or to provide emergency assistance

Donating blood

Travelling for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services, where it is not reasonably possible for that person to work, or to provide those services, from the place where they are living

Attending the funeral of a family member

Penalties, ranging from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000, are being introduced as enforcement.