Coronavirus: Questions over 'significant' PPE order from China
Questions have been raised about an order of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from China that Stormont's finance minister claimed would be "significant" for NI.
Last week Conor Murphy said it was a joint consignment between Stormont and the Irish government.
But senior Stormont sources told the Nolan Show the order was not placed.
It comes as 12 more people died with coronavirus in NI in the past 24 hours - the highest daily total so far.
A further 130 people tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland
|Council area
|Cases
|Antrim and Newtownabbey
|59
|Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon
|91
|Belfast
|272
|Causeway Coast and Glens
|21
|Derry and Strabane
|35
|Fermanagh and Omagh
|40
|Lisburn and Castlereagh
|109
|Mid and East Antrim
|46
|Mid-Ulster
|23
|Newry, Mourne and Down
|61
|North Down and Ards
|81
|Unknown
|66
|Total
|904
The Department of Finance said it was assisting efforts to procure PPE with the Irish and British governments.
BBC News NI understands there was some degree of contact regarding PPE, but there may have been a complicating factor with the absence of a signed memorandum of understanding.
This would have put it on a legal footing.
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- CONTAINMENT: What it means to self-isolate
- HEALTH MYTHS: The fake advice you should ignore
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
On Tuesday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said a memorandum of understanding would be signed "within days" by NI's Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride, and his counterpart in the Republic of Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan.
The memorandum would formalise co-ordination and co-operation between the Irish government and the NI Executive.
When Mr Murphy announced at the end of March that the joint PPE order had been agreed, he said he hoped it would be supplied to frontline workers in NI as soon as possible.
He did not detail the size of the order, but said it should "satisfy our supply demands".
Responding to the claim the order was never placed, the Department of Finance said it was sourcing the market for supplies locally, nationally and internationally in places, including China.
"The task has become even more challenging with the US and India entering the market," a spokesperson said.
"There is global demand for all these goods and equipment and the scale of the pandemic we face means this will necessitate multiple orders from a range of suppliers at home and overseas."
The executive is being updated on the latest position on PPE on Friday by Mr Murphy, but it is not yet clear if or when any additional supplies from China will arrive in Northern Ireland.