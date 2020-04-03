Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA WIRE Image caption Conor Murphy is the finance minister in the Stormont executive

Questions have been raised about an order of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from China that Stormont's finance minister claimed would be "significant" for NI.

Last week Conor Murphy said it was a joint consignment between Stormont and the Irish government.

But senior Stormont sources told the Nolan Show the order was not placed.

It comes as 12 more people died with coronavirus in NI in the past 24 hours - the highest daily total so far.

A further 130 people tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland Council area Cases Antrim and Newtownabbey 59 Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 91 Belfast 272 Causeway Coast and Glens 21 Derry and Strabane 35 Fermanagh and Omagh 40 Lisburn and Castlereagh 109 Mid and East Antrim 46 Mid-Ulster 23 Newry, Mourne and Down 61 North Down and Ards 81 Unknown 66 Total 904

The Department of Finance said it was assisting efforts to procure PPE with the Irish and British governments.

BBC News NI understands there was some degree of contact regarding PPE, but there may have been a complicating factor with the absence of a signed memorandum of understanding.

This would have put it on a legal footing.

On Tuesday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said a memorandum of understanding would be signed "within days" by NI's Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride, and his counterpart in the Republic of Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan.

The memorandum would formalise co-ordination and co-operation between the Irish government and the NI Executive.

When Mr Murphy announced at the end of March that the joint PPE order had been agreed, he said he hoped it would be supplied to frontline workers in NI as soon as possible.

He did not detail the size of the order, but said it should "satisfy our supply demands".

Responding to the claim the order was never placed, the Department of Finance said it was sourcing the market for supplies locally, nationally and internationally in places, including China.

"The task has become even more challenging with the US and India entering the market," a spokesperson said.

"There is global demand for all these goods and equipment and the scale of the pandemic we face means this will necessitate multiple orders from a range of suppliers at home and overseas."

The executive is being updated on the latest position on PPE on Friday by Mr Murphy, but it is not yet clear if or when any additional supplies from China will arrive in Northern Ireland.