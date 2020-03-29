Six more people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 21.

It is the largest increase in deaths with the virus in Northern Ireland in a 24 hour period.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said another 86 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 410.

There have been another 209 deaths across the UK, meaning 1,228 people in total have died with the virus.

The most recent figures in the Republic of Ireland - released on Saturday - were 14 new deaths for a total of 36 overall.

The new figures come after powers to enforce guidelines on people staying at home and businesses staying closed came into force on Saturday night.

Speaking on Sunday, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Bynre said police will use new laws to enforce coronavirus-related restrictions on public life only when "absolutely necessary".

Meanwhile Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the UK is facing a "significant period" of strict measures to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

He declined to predict exactly how long the instructions to stay at home could last, saying the date the virus peaked would depend on how people behaved.