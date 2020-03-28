New powers to combat the spread of coronavirus are to come into force across Northern Ireland from 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

The regulations will prohibit anyone from leaving home without a reasonable excuse and compel the closure of certain premises.

The NI Executive agreed the powers in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Penalties, ranging from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000, are being introduced as enforcement.

The powers also ban gatherings of more than two people.

First Minister Arlene Foster described the powers as "extraordinary" but said "we are living in extraordinary times".