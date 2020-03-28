Coronavirus: Two more people die
- 28 March 2020
Two more people have died in Northern Ireland with coronavirus, the Public Health Agency has said.
It brings the total number of deaths so far to 15.
The Public Health Agency also said 49 more people had tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since Friday morning.