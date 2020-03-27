BBC NI adapts schedule for Covid-19 coverage

BBC Northern Ireland is making temporary changes to schedules to continue to provide dedicated content throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

The changes, which come into effect on Monday, will see Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show and Talkback extended by 30 minutes every day.

Hourly bulletins will continue and Good Morning Ulster will start at 07:00 BST.

BBC Newsline will remain on air at 13:30, 18:30 and 22:30 BST on weekdays, with teatime bulletins at the weekend.

Weekday morning television news bulletins have been temporarily suspended to help the newsroom maintain other news and current affairs output.

The BBC News NI digital team will continue to bring the public the latest news throughout the course of the day, with the usual range of reports and analysis and the daily briefings from the first and deputy first ministers.

The View will remain live every Thursday on BBC One Northern Ireland after the BBC News at Ten, but Stormont programming and Sunday Politics have been suspended.

Image caption Briefings from Stormont will be streamed on BBC News NI and its social media accounts

On BBC Radio Ulster, the weekday mid-morning show will now be broadcast from 11:00 until noon, and Hugo Duncan and the Lynette Fay Show remain on air, if only for an hour every day.

Evening Extra will continue to broadcast between 16:00 and 18:00 and many BBC presenters are now broadcasting from home to maintain the mix of sport, farming and entertainment programmes in the 18:00 slot on weekday evenings.

In the northwest, BBC Radio Foyle will continue its important role in serving audiences, combining the latest news and information with lots of listener interaction and engagement on its Breakfast programme, News At One and the Mark Patterson programme.

Director Peter Johnston said every effort is being made "to maintain our existing services and understand their importance for BBC audiences".

He said the organisation's priority "is to ensure that people can access trusted news, information and advice and that we support them in dealing with the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic".

Mr Johnston added: "Some schedule changes have now become unavoidable, but we are pleased to have been able to keep these to a minimum. We know that the BBC’s role in providing services that inform, educate and entertain has never been more vital.”