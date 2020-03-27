Image copyright PA Media

The chairs of the four Belfast GP Federations have called for a complete lockdown.

In a statement, they have called the current situation "not stringent enough" and said action needed to be taken to save lives.

"We are dismayed at the actions of many members of the public, who it seems to us, are failing to understand the gravity of the current situation in which we find ourselves," they said.

"This will protect the vulnerable, support staff and reduce morbidity and mortality."

The current regulations were announced on Monday by the prime minister but do not go as far as measures in some other countries.

