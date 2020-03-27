Image copyright PA Media

Nearly 100 companies in Northern Ireland have responded to the government's call for help in sourcing critical items in the fight against Covid-19, the health minister has said.

Ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitisers are among the required items.

Robin Swann thanked local businesses for coming forward.

It is planned that 20,000 ventilators will be manufactured and bought by NHS England and allocated across the UK.

Mr Swann said the firms had offered "their skills and expertise to assist the effort to provide those on the front line with the precious resources that they need".

The finance and economy ministers also praised the response.

They said 30 responses came from companies who will be involved in the UK-wide push to produce ventilators.

The ministers also said a cross-government PPE group has been established which will oversee orders with a view to expand the number of suppliers to government.