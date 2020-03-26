Moira: Cyclist dies after collision with car
- 26 March 2020
A man has died following a collision with a car in Moira, County Down.
He was cycling on the Lisburn Road at about 17:45 GMT on Thursday when the collision happened.
Police said the female driver of the car was not injured during the crash.
Sgt Jonny Mackenzie appealed for information and dash-cam or mobile phone footage.