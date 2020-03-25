Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Magdalene Mitchell died on Tuesday

The coronavirus death toll in Northern Ireland has reached seven, health officials have confirmed.

It means two more people have died since yesterday's official announcement.

One of those who died was an 80-year-old care home resident who fell ill with the virus on Thursday and died five days later on Tuesday.

Magdalene Mitchell's granddaughter Jenny told BBC Radio Ulster she was much loved.

On Wednesday morning, The Nolan Show said two people had been taken to hospital after testing positive at Bradley Manor care home in Belfast, where Mrs Mitchell was a resident.

The home said it was treating the situation "with the utmost seriousness" and had put a number of measures in place, including taking all residents' temperatures at least twice daily, as well as using "enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures throughout the entire facility".

'Not just a statistic'

Her family said they wanted her to be named.

It followed the family of Ruth Burke, the fifth person to die in NI with coronavirus, saying on Tuesday they did not want her to be remembered simply as a statistic.

Her daughter Brenda said it was heartbreaking not to be able to see her in her coffin and kiss her goodbye.