Which NI businesses can stay open?
Off-licenses, hair salons and markets, both indoor and outdoor, can no longer stay open in Northern Ireland, the executive has said.
Corner shops, supermarkets, credit unions and post offices are among the retailers and service providers being allowed to stay open.
A list of businesses that could and could not open was compiled on Tuesday.
First Minister Arlene Foster said it is "vital people understand what essential services are available to them".
“This list covers a range of essential retail services including pharmacies, hot food takeaways, petrol stations and public car parks near food outlets, but there are certain limitations on some of them as well," she said.
“For example, cafes will no longer operate in supermarkets, nor will it be possible to eat food in takeaway outlets."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said asking businesses to close their doors was "extremely difficult".
"But if this action isn’t taken immediately, it will result in the loss of more lives through coronavirus.
“We all have a role to play in combating the spread of coronavirus and by closing non-essential retail and other services you are playing your part in the fight back," she said.
Businesses that can continue to trade
- Supermarkets (excluding any cafes within them), convenience stores and corner shops
- Grocery markets – not including farmers markets, hot food markets or street food markets
- Local fresh food suppliers like butchers, fishmongers and bakeries
- Hot food takeaways - over the counter services only and not allowing an option to eat in
- Pharmacies/Chemists and Health food shops
- Dental surgeries, opticians, audiology, physiotherapy, chiropody and other professional vocational medical services – for urgent appointments only
- Veterinary clinics and pet shops
- Newsagents
- Hardware and building supplies stores
- Retail services in hospitals
- Petrol stations, garages, and auto repair shops for urgent work only
- High street banks, credit unions and cash points
- Post offices
- Funeral directors, crematoriums and related
- Laundrettes and dry cleaners
- Storage and distribution facilities, including delivery drop-off points
- Medical or storage services
- Public car parks in towns and cities near food takeaway services
- Public toilets
Businesses that should close immediately
- Clothes shops
- Electronics shops
- Hair, beauty and nail salons
- All other non-essential retail shops, including off-licenses
- All other indoor and outdoor markets including non-food markets and car boot sales
- Hotels, hostels, Bed and Breakfasts, Caravan Parks, Camping sites, Boarding Houses - except where caravans and mobile homes are being used as permanent residences and where hotels are providing emergency accommodation
- Libraries
- Community centres and youth centres
- Places of worship - all churches should close to services except for funeral services. Weddings and baptisms should be postponed. If clergy want to live-stream for church services, they are free to do so
- All indoor recreation sites such as bowling alleys, arcades, soft play areas
- Enclosed spaces in public parks such as playgrounds, tennis courts and outdoor gyms