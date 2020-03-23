Image caption Michael Lenaghan appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 67-year-old Inayat Shah in Ballymena, County Antrim.

Michael Lenaghan, 51, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police were called to a property in Galgorm Road on Saturday afternoon following reports that a man had been stabbed. Mr Shah died at the scene.

Mr Lenaghan was also charged with making threats to kill another man and wounding a third person with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

A detective sergeant said she could connect the defendant, whose address was given as Galgorm Road, Ballymena, to the charges.

No facts of the case were heard during a short court hearing and no bail application was made.

A defence solicitor said he wanted to "raise issues in relation to the defendant's mental health".

He said it would be helpful if a "full assessment" was carried out at Maghaberry prison.

Under questioning, the solicitor said his client was not currently receiving care from anyone in the community.

Mr Lenaghan was remanded in custody to reappear by videolink at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.