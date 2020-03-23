Enforced social distancing is likely to be introduced soon, Northern Ireland's health minister has said.

Robin Swann told the BBC he expected it would be discussed at the government's Cobra committee meeting later today.

He added that it was likely to include the closure of "non-essential shops" in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Swann said people were "not seriously weighing up the seriousness of the situation we are currently in".