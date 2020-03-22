NIFRS crews tackle gorse fire near Newry

Image copyright Paul McDermott Image caption The blaze could be seen on Camlough Mountain in County Armagh

Firefighters have been called to deal with a blaze on Camlough Mountain in County Armagh.

NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) crews were called to the scene at around 15:40 GMT on Sunday.

They tackled it for several hours before stepping down the operation in the early evening due to safety concerns.

The NIFRS said it will reassess the situation on Monday morning.

Group Commander Phillip Martin said: “We had three appliances at the fire, two from Newry station and one from Warrenpoint.

“Crews fought the fire throughout the afternoon and into the early evening, but a decision was taken in light of crews’ safety when darkness came to withdraw crews off the mountain and maintain a watching brief throughout the evening, with a view to making a reassessment in the morning.”