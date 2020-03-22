Image caption A 51-year-old man remains in custody following the murder of Inayat Shah in Ballymena

The police have said that he victim of a "brutal murder" in Ballymena on Saturday was 67-year-old Inayat Shah.

He died from injuries he received during an attack on the Galgorm Road at around 15:30 GMT.

A 36-year-old man was also taken to hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

A 51-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery called for anyone in the area at the time to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who was driving on the Galgorm Road in the area of the PSNI Station or the bus station between 15:30 GMT and 15.45 GMT and who has dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch with detectives," he said.