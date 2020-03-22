Image copyright PACEMAKER

Northern Ireland's joint leaders have made an appeal for people to maintain social distancing on Mother's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a joint address, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill also paid tribute to everyone working in frontline services.

Mrs O'Neill said it would be a "Mother's Day like no other".

It comes as Boris Johnson also appealed to the public not to visit loved ones on Mother's Day.

"Everyone loves their mummy. I know that I do," said Ms O'Neill. "And on Mother's Day, we normally make a big effort to spoil them and spend time with them.

"This year we are asking you not to put your mummy or anyone else's mummy at risk. Please maintain the social distancing the Public Health Agency have asked you to do."

DUP leader Mrs Foster said it was normally a day when "children of all ages say thank you to their mums", but that this year would be "very different for all of us".

She thanked all those "mothers, sons, daughters, grandchildren or great-grandchildren who are engaged this Mother's Day, and every day, in the service of others."

On Friday, health officials confirmed 22 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 108. One person has died.

According to the latest figures, there are more than 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

The number of people with coronavirus who have died is now 220 in England, seven in Scotland, five in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

There were 102 new confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, bringing the total to 785. Three people have died.

A senior nurse in Northern Ireland has called for widespread coronavirus testing of all key health workers in order to maintain a functioning health service.

Schools in Northern Ireland are closed from Monday due to coronavirus but should reopen for key workers' children.

Meanwhile, the National Trust has decided to close its parks and gardens to restrict the spread of the virus.

Writing on social media, it said its "countryside and coastal locations remain open with parking charges waived" and that it encouraged the public "to stay local and observe social distancing".