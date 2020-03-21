Ballymena: Murder inquiry launched after stabbing
- 21 March 2020
A murder inquiry is under way following the death of a 67-year-old man in Ballymena on Saturday.
Police received a report shortly after 15:30 GMT that a man had been stabbed at a property in Galgorm Road.
The man died at the scene, while a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.