Image copyright PSNI Image caption A bin set on fire in the north Belfast area, put out by the PSNI

End-of-school parties and anti-social behaviour by young people have been occurring despite the outbreak of coronavirus, police have said.

It reported gatherings of young people had taken place outdoors across Northern Ireland on Friday.

Schools closed on Friday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Some schools will open from Monday to provide spaces for the children of key workers.

On Friday, social venues including pubs, restaurants and gyms, also closed following an order from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Health officials have confirmed 22 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 108. One person has died.

It is the highest one-day jump in cases since the outbreak began in Northern Ireland.

On Friday night, officers reported having to disperse about 300 teenagers in areas across Carrickfergus and Larne.

Police said 95% of the young people they spoke to "were polite, respectful and headed home when we explained the dangers of social gatherings".

"This is not a movie. This is not a what-if exercise," the local PSNI branch wrote on Facebook.

In north Belfast, officers reported more than 60 young people drinking and setting fire to local residents' bins.

A PSNI spokesperson encouraged the public to "review the advice of the Health Minister Robin Swann, consider the health of others and adhere to the social distance practices outlined by the health department”.

Koulla Yiasouma, Northern Ireland's children commissioner, said that while it was "hard and confusing" for young people, many of whom had been "robbed of so many things", it was vital they followed public health advice.

"From now and until this crisis passes, there is no longer adults and children, young and old, us and you, there is just us - we are in this together and we must work together with this one chance we have to stay as safe and healthy as possible."

She added: "We can get through this, but only if we all play our part."

'Please stay at home'

Meanwhile a respiratory consultant at the Ulster Hospital has gone viral on social media after making a "personal plea" for people to heed advice on social distancing.

Dr Julia Courtney said it was "hard to actually convey just the enormity of the crisis that is looming for the NHS, and so for everyone, in the next few weeks".

"Huge numbers of people will die and the only thing that will have any impact on this impending catastrophe is slowing the spread of this virus.

"This is the week that the most people who are infected without knowing it will cause the virus to spread."

She added: "What you do today will affect the intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the hospitals in the next two to three weeks.

"So please, please, please, stay at home if you can."

Childcare for key workers

Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed childcare will continue for parents who are key workers and have childcare needs.

Some schools will reopen on Monday for the childen of key workers, with the Department of Education issued fresh guidance saying that there is no limit to the number of children schools can take as long as it is safe.

In a letter to the childcare sector on Saturday, Mr Swann confirmed childcare will continue for parents who are key workers and have childcare needs.

“I want to thank child minders and day care workers for continuing to provide a vital service for families and children across the country," he said.

Mr Swann said officials in his department are working on guidance for daycare facilities, child minders and parents.

In other developments on Saturday: