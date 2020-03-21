Northern Ireland

Bangor: Man, 56, dies after motorcycle crash

  • 21 March 2020
Police at accident stock shot

A 56-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and car in County Down.

It happened on the Belfast Road in Bangor at about 17:30 GMT on Friday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.