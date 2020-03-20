Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Schools and colleges are closing from Monday in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus

Education Minister Peter Weir has said all schools should be prepared to cater for key workers' children from Monday.

Schools and colleges are closing in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

All pupils must stay at home, except children, up to and including year 10, whose parents provide "essential goods and services".

Mr Weir has released a letter outlining occupations in the "key worker" category.

The letter outlined that key workers included health and social care workers; education and childcare staff, including teachers; police officers; fire and rescue staff; prison officers; those who work in transport; and people who work in food production.

He said they are trusting parents to make decisions about what is best for their children

"This is only for key workers, where they cannot find an alternative," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.

"For a lot of key workers they will have somebody at home, they will have the opportunity to maybe have a family member to look after them."

He said he would estimate that "somewhere probably in the region of 10 to 15%" of pupils will turn up at schools on Monday.

"We're told that certainly there's very little difference between having zero and 20% within the schools in terms of a safety point of view," Peter Weir told Good Morning Ulster.

"Do I think on Monday things are going to be potentially messy, are they going to be problematical? Yes they probably are.

"We've got to do something, we've got to try and make the best effort we possibly can.

"This will be a moving situation and where we are on Monday, I suspect as we move ahead in days to come, we'll see adjustments to that."