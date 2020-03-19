Northern Ireland

First coronavirus death in Northern Ireland

  • 19 March 2020
The first death from coronavirus in Northern Ireland has been confirmed.

The patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

Health Minister Robin Swann expressed his deep sadness and sent his condolences to the patient's family and friends.

"I would once again appeal to everyone to play their part in fighting the spread of this virus," he added.