In Pictures: A surreal St Patrick's Day
- 17 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A rather surreal St Patrick's Day has been marked across the island of Ireland.
Handfuls of people walked where thousands usually gather to enjoy parades around the UK and Ireland on 17 March.
The festivities were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak and those who have ventured out on to the streets often wore scarves and masks with their green St Patrick's hats.
But there have been signs of good humour among the muted celebrations.