Image copyright Getty Images

Schools in NI should close immediately, an umbrella body for Catholic school principals has said.

An open letter to the education minister said many parents had "already started making your decisions for you by keeping children at home".

On Monday, Peter Weir said schools would close in the future but he would "not be giving weight to popular opinion on social media".

All schools and colleges in the Republic of Ireland have been closed.

"We, as schools, call upon you to show leadership in line with the department of education in the Republic of Ireland and close all schools with immediate effect," said Kieran O'Neill, chair of the Catholic Principals' Association.

"The level of risk associated with keeping schools open is high.

"The close interaction of staff, children, parents and visitors increases the likelihood of community transmission of Covid-19."

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has repeated his call for Stormont to consider closing all schools over coronavirus.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Archbishop Eamon Martin said "a specific date" of closure was needed.

Since Monday, special schools in Belfast have been closed indefinitely.

A number of schools have already closed for the rest of the week to allow staff to prepare for home learning in the event of extended school closures.

Some politicians have been calling for all schools to close immediately.

Skip Twitter post by @moneillsf Boris Johnson has encouraged social distancing, yet is telling parents to send children to school?



That doesn’t logically stack up in my mind or in the mind of parents & teachers



People want decisive action & official closure of schools. I will actively work to make that happen pic.twitter.com/WTBC7ttIDz — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) March 16, 2020 Report

Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University announced they would cease face-to-face lectures from Wednesday.