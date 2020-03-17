Image copyright Getty Images

"Stay home, stay safe" is the headline on the front page of the Belfast Telegraph, and it's a message that runs throughout the newspapers on Tuesday.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone in the UK should avoid "non-essential" travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus, a line reflected on the front of the News Letter.

People in at-risk groups will, within days, be asked to stay home for 12 weeks.

The Daily Mirror opts for "Act now to save lives" as a headline, adding health professionals have warned Stormont "to up its game" against Covid-19 "to avoid large-scale loss of life".

Media caption Boris Johnson: "It looks as though we are now approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve"

Leaked details of a "top-level" meeting make the front page of the Irish News.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride, GPs, dentists and pharmacists were in attendance and heard of a "rapid rise" in projected cases over the next four to six weeks.

The newspaper reports they also heard of an "extremely difficult phase" involving the isolation of vulnerable individuals for a further period of 13 to 16 weeks, and an "increase in deaths".

Hospitality fears

The effect on the hospitality industry is reflected across the newspapers.

The Irish News carries a photograph of Ritchie Keenan, manager of the Hatfield Bar on Belfast's Ormeau Road, on its front page.

The pub is among a number of licensed premises closed on St Patrick's Day to limit the spread of Covid-19.

"Despite our exceptional team of staff and stringent hygiene and health and safety measures, we do not believe we could adequately enforce the suggested guidance of two-metre social distancing role on such a busy day," he said.

The News Letter reports Belfast restaurants including Ox and The Muddlers Club, and bars such as The American Bar and the Sunflower, will be closed until further notice.

But chef Michael Deane told the Belfast Telegraph that restaurants that close too early may never open again and said Stormont would be to blame.

"If restaurants close, we have to close together," the restaurant chain owner said.

"There should be leadership on this and it's starting to get annoying that there isn't."

The Irish government called on pubs and bars to close from Sunday until 29 March.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died after the incident

On the anniversary of the Cookstown disco crush tragedy, the three young victims are remembered.

The Daily Mirror quotes Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan, who said: "One year on from the heartbreaking events, our thoughts remain very much with the families of the three teenagers who sadly lost their lives at the St Patrick's night event, their friends and anyone who witnessed the tragedy unfold."

Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died as they queued to get into a St Patrick's Day disco at the Greenvale Hotel.