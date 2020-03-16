Image copyright Getty Images

The executive has announced it will introduce a package of measures to try to mitigate against the worst effects of Covid-19.

It said the measures were aimed at protecting the most vulnerable.

Proposals include rates relief for businesses, continuing free school meals if schools close and support for the elderly and homeless.

Earlier on Monday the tourism industry warned 3,000 tourism businesses might not survive without immediate help.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said there had been "an alarming drop-off in activity" in the sector.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill repeated her call for schools to close immediately, and said the UK government's approach to tackling coronavirus was "fundamentally flawed".

But she added: "I want to give people this assurance. We as an executive have many areas where we have common ground.

"We will do everything we can to protect the public interest and to work collectively where we can.

"There are areas where we do not agree, schools being one issue, but we will get there."

While schools remain open for now, the education minister said they would have to close at some point in the future because of coronavirus.

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in NI on Monday, bringing the total to 52.

Special meetings

In a statement on Monday night, an executive spokesperson said ministers had agreed to special meetings of the executive to discuss budget allocations in light of the pressure the coronavirus outbreak will have on all departments.

The first minister and deputy first minister will chair the meeting of the Civil Contingencies Group (NI) on Wednesday where they will lead the response of the public sector, including blue light responders to the virus.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: "Further steps are being introduced to keep people safe.

"We know the burden that some of the necessary measures will have on families and individuals but it is important that they are followed and society pulls together to lessen the impacts of this disease."

Health measures

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland said it was awaiting more details on a government proposal to pass emergency legislation.

The legislation would potentially allow nursing and medical students to assist in hospitals.

The spokesperson added: "We are clear that essential health and care needs of patients must always be undertaken by appropriately paid and qualified staff.

"The RCN is currently working in conjunction with a range of members on this issue and is very aware of the concerns they have."

Economic concerns

Earlier, Mrs Dodds also suggested a recession was likely, saying the modest growth forecast for Northern Ireland this year will be "wiped out or worse".

Image copyright PA Image caption Economy minister Diane Dodds was speaking as 155 jobs were unveiled in Coleraine.

Representatives from Hospitality Ulster also met with the first minister and deputy first minister and the economy minister on Monday.

Chief executive Colin Neill said: "The hospitality industry is the first hit, will be the worst hit and will be harder to recover.

"We need practical solutions, we need to be working with government and we need government to give us leadership.

Image caption Representatives from Hospitality Ulster met with the first minister and deputy first minister on Monday

"We have said we will do everything asked of us and more and to date we have done that.

"As this situation develops, if and when we have to close we need packages to support our people.

"Our staff rely on us to put bread on their table and we need a coordinated approach to know they're okay.

"Then we need to start on all the things to save the businesses to ensure they have jobs when they come back."