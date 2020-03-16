Image caption Line of Duty stars Adrian Dunbar (first left) and is filmed in Northern Ireland

Filming on the new series of Line of Duty has been suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The award-winning BBC crime drama stars Northern Ireland actor Adrian Dunbar and is filmed in the region.

Series six of the hit show, which first aired in 2012, is currently in production in Belfast.

A BBC spokesperson said similar concerns about Covid-19 had also halted production on the drama series Peaky Blinders.

Line of Duty follows the staff of AC-12 as they investigate their fellow police officers.

Written by Jed Mercurio, it has become one of the most popular series on British television.

The series five finale was one of the most-watched programmes of 2019, with a consolidated viewing figure of 13.7 million.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed the decision to suspend filming of both series.

"In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions of Peaky Blinders Series 6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty Series 6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC," the corporation said.

"We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England."