Image caption Police said the incident was attempted murder

A man in his 50s has been shot and wounded in Comber, County Down.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that the incident happened shortly after 22:20 GMT on Sunday when the man was driving a vehicle into a yard in the Ballycreely Road area.

It was reported that a masked man emerged from a hedge armed with a suspected handgun.

He fired a number of shots at the man injuring his shoulders and leg.

Damage was reported to the vehicle.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the man was "taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening".

They said that the incident was being treated as attempted murder and enquiries were continuing to establish the circumstances.